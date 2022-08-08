PM condoles deaths in stampede at Rajasthan temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of devotees in a stampede at a temple complex in Rajasthan.

Saddened by loss of lives in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple complex, PM Modi tweeted.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Also Read—3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Long queues were seen outside the temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest."