PM condoles deaths in stampede at Rajasthan temple

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 11:58 ist
Panic-stricken devotees during an incident of stampede at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, Sunday night, Aug 8, 2022. Three women were killed and several others injured in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of devotees in a stampede at a temple complex in Rajasthan.

Saddened by loss of lives in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple complex, PM Modi tweeted. 

Also Read—3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Long queues were seen outside the temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest." 

