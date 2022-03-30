Konkan Railway completes electrification, PM hails move

PM hails Konkan Railway completing electrification of entire route

Electrification will bring about savings of Rs 150 crore on fuel, reducing dependence on diesel, besides ensuring seamless and pollution-free operations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 10:51 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Konkan Railway for completing 100 per cent electrification and said it set new benchmarks for sustainable development.

The Konkan Railway Corporation on Tuesday said it has completed electrification on its entire 741-kilometre route between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka.

Electrification will bring about savings of Rs 150 crore on fuel, reducing dependence on diesel, besides ensuring seamless and pollution-free operations, a Konkan Railway release said.

"Congratulations to the entire Konkan Railway Team for the remarkable success of 'Mission 100% Electrification' and setting new benchmarks of sustainable development," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Railways
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL)

Related videos

What's Brewing

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613

Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613

DH Toon | Fuel price hike: Put(in) the blame on Russia

DH Toon | Fuel price hike: Put(in) the blame on Russia

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

 