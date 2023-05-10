PM launches development projects in Rajasthan, says some people don't want anything good happen in country

Some people are filled with negativity: PM in Rajasthan

In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some people are so full of negativity that they don't want to see anything good happen in the country.

At a programme in Nathdwara in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district where he launched various projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr, the prime minister also said those who measure everything with votes are unable to devise plans keeping the country in mind.

Without naming anyone, the prime minister said, “Some people in the country have become victims of such a distorted ideology; they are so full of negativity that they do not want to see anything good happen in the country".

“They only like to create controversy. History is witness that for sustainable development and rapid development, it is necessary to create modern infrastructure along with a basic system,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said priority was not given to infrastructure development earlier due to this thinking.

"If a sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors,” he said.

