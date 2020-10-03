PM affectionately calls Thakur 'Himachal ka chhokra'

PM Modi affectionately calls Anurag Thakur 'Himachal ka chhokra'

PTI
PTI, Sissu,
  • Oct 03 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 15:21 ist
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday referred to Union minister Anurag Thakur as "Himachal ka Chhokra", an apparent show of his support to the young Himachal Pradesh leader after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had attacked him using the similar phrase in Lok Sabha last month.

While Chowdhury had used "Himachal ka Chhokra", a colloquial reference meaning the lad from Himachal, as a jibe to attack Thakur, the prime minister seemed to be using the similar words endearingly.

At Rohtang where he inaugurated Atal Tunnel, Modi smilingly referred to Thakur, who was at dais, as his colleague from union council of ministers and "Himachal nu chhokro", while at a public meeting in Sissu village he called him "Himachal ka Chhokra (Himachal's boy)".

Chowdhury had used this phrase to take a swipe at Thakur after the Union minister had hit out at the Nehru-Gandhi family of the Congress, sparking protests from opposition members.

He later expressed his anguish over his remarks in a bid to defuse the crisis. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Atal Tunnel
Anurag Thakur
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

Two movies, one message: Don’t forget Jamal Khashoggi

 