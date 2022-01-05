PM Modi arrives in poll-bound Punjab after two years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Punjab to lay foundation stones for development projects at Ferozepur.

Modi landed in Bathinda and then headed for the district located along the Indo-Pak border.

"He has arrived in Punjab and is on his way to Ferozepur," Inspector General of Police (Bathinda Range) Jaskaran Singh told PTI over phone.

Also Read | Punjab government invites farm leaders to meet PM on March 15

Hours before his Punjab visit, the prime minister in a tweet on Wednesday said that he was looking forward to "being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today".

"At a programme in Ferozepur, foundation stones for development works worth Rs 42,750 crore will be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people," Modi said in a tweet.

The weather was inclement in many parts of Punjab, including Bathinda and Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Tight security arrangements have been made by police along the Bathinda-Ferozepur route.

Modi is visiting poll-bound Punjab after a gap of two years and it is his first trip to the state after repeal of the farm laws by his government. The three legislations had led to a year-long farmers' stir at Delhi borders.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stones of development projects, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

The projects also include four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

Modi will also address a rally in the district.

Check out DH's latest videos: