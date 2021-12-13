PM Modi arrives in Varanasi to open Kashi Vishwanath Dham

The stage was set for the inauguration of the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving here.

Modi also took part in a 'cruise baithak' and enjoyed watching fireworks and festivities to be hosted at ghats of the ancient city. He also took holy dip in River Ganga at Varanasi.

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath arrive at Lalita Ghat PM will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project pic.twitter.com/0PJl13V3ZW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

"The Prime Minister landed in Varanasi a short while ago," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted around 10.45 am. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the airport.

Modi, on his two-day trip to the holy town, first visited Kal Bhairav Mandir for 'darshan' of the deity, and then travelled by river route to reach the ghat adjoining the corridor.

PM @narendramodi prayed at the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Kashi. He will now join the programme to mark the inauguration of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. pic.twitter.com/I5LEFlUVmM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

After dedicating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the people in the afternoon, PM Modi, later in the evening will take part in an informal 'baithak' with state chief ministers and deputy chief minister, onboard the river cruise.

"Being an MP from Varanasi, he had expressed his desire to showcase the grandeur of Kashi, situated on the banks of the river to the chief ministers. Also, from his cruise, the PM will witness Ganga 'aarti' and grand festivities being hosted on the lines of 'Dev Deepawali' on the ghats, which will culminate with fireworks and laser show," the DM said.

