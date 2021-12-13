PM Modi condoles death of veteran Uttarakhand MLA Harbans Kapoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of veteran Uttarakhand leader and BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor.
Kapoor passed away at his residence in Dehradun here in the early hours of Monday. He was 75. An eight-time MLA, he was one of the seniormost members of the Uttarakhand Assembly.
Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of our senior Party colleague from Uttarakhand Shri Harbans Kapoor Ji. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."
Saddened by the passing away of our senior Party colleague from Uttarakhand Shri Harbans Kapoor Ji. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021
