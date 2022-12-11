PM Modi congratulates Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on taking oath as Himachal CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister and assured all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of the state.

Sukhu, a four-time Congress MLA, was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla attended by senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congratulations to Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Ji on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh CM," Modi said in a tweet.

"I assure all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sukhu (58), as also to Mukesh Agnihotri (60), the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly who will be the state's first deputy chief minister.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.