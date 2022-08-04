PM Modi praises India's first high jump medal in CWG

PM Modi congratulates Tejaswin Shankar on winning India's first high jump medal in CWG

The national record holder cleared 2.22m to finish third on countback

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2022, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 10:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for creating history by winning India's first-ever high jump medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The national record holder cleared 2.22m to finish third on countback.

Donald Thomas of Bahamas and England's Joel Clarke-Khan also cleared 2.22m but they needed more than one attempt to do it while Shankar was successful in a single try.

"Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success," Modi said in a tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
CWG
CWG 2022
Commonwealth Games

What's Brewing

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

 