PM Modi congratulates Tejaswin Shankar on winning India's first high jump medal in CWG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for creating history by winning India's first-ever high jump medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The national record holder cleared 2.22m to finish third on countback.

Donald Thomas of Bahamas and England's Joel Clarke-Khan also cleared 2.22m but they needed more than one attempt to do it while Shankar was successful in a single try.

Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success. @TejaswinShankar pic.twitter.com/eQcFOtSU58 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2022

"Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success," Modi said in a tweet.