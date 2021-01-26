PM Modi dons special turban from Jamnagar at 72nd R-Day

PM Modi dons special turban from Jamnagar at 72nd Republic Day

The “halari paghdi” (royal turban) in shades of red with yellow dots was gifted to the PM by royal family of Jamnagar

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 26 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 13:59 ist
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves as he leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a special turban from Gujarat’s Jamnagar at the 72nd Republic Day parade at Rajpath, continuing his tradition of donning unique headgears.

The “halari paghdi” (royal turban) in shades of red with yellow dots was gifted to the PM by royal family of Jamnagar.

Jamnagar MP Poonaben Maadam tweeted that the traditional 'halari paghdi' represents the rich culture of the region.

"Jamnagar is known for its rich culture. Proud to see Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in a 'Halari Paghdi' from Jamnagar on the occasion of #RepublicDay," she said.

Modi paired the turban with a traditional kurta, pyjama, grey jacket along with a face mask.

Turbans have remained a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Last year, he sported a saffron “bandhej” headgear with a tail for the 71st Republic Day.

For his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured crisscross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red “bandhani” turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ''safa'', Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his previous Republic Day appearances.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Republic Day
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

 