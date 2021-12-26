PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in Muzaffarpur boiler explosion

Modi expresses grief over Muzaffarpur explosion deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 22:48 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a boiler explosion at Muzaffarpur in Bihar and expressed condolences to the families of victims.   

Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the PMO said.

He wished speedy recovery to the injured. 

At least six persons were killed and several others were injured when a boiler explosion inside a factory here brought the structure down and left many buildings in the vicinity severely damaged, a top official said.

India News
Muzaffarpur
Explosion
Narendra Modi

