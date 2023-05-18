PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Dhankhar, Gowda

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to VP Dhankhar, Deve Gowda

Gowda's contribution towards our nation is noteworthy, the prime minister said

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2023, 13:10 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 13:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his 72nd birthday, and said he is making numerous efforts to make Parliament more productive. 

"Birthday wishes to Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. He is respected for his rich knowledge of the law as well as his intellect and wit. He is making numerous efforts to make our Parliament more productive. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Modi also wished former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on his 90th birthday.

His contribution towards our nation is noteworthy, the prime minister said, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Jagdeep Dhankhar
H D Deve Gowda

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

 