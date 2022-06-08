PM Modi greets Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

  • Jun 08 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 17:01 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

"Greetings to everyone, especially my Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers on Jyeshtha Ashtami. We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for everyone's well-being and prosperity," he tweeted.

 

Kashmiri Pandits offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on this day.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Kashmiri Pandits

