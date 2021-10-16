PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 16 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 15:04 ist
PM Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his 75th birthday.

One of the longest-serving chief ministers, Patnaik, who heads the Biju Janata Dal, has been at the helm of the eastern state since 2000.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Greetings to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people."

Narendra Modi
Naveen Patnaik
Odisha
India News

