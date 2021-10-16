PM Modi greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his 75th birthday.
One of the longest-serving chief ministers, Patnaik, who heads the Biju Janata Dal, has been at the helm of the eastern state since 2000.
In a tweet, Modi said, "Greetings to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people."
Greetings to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people. @Naveen_Odisha
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2021
