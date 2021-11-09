PM Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on formation day

PM Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on its formation day

The state was formed on this day in 2000 by carving out the northwestern region of Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2021, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 12:21 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people of Uttarakhand on the state's formation day, and said its progress in the last five years has given him confidence that this decade will belong to it. 

"The development work in Uttarakhand is proof that the mountain's water and youth both are being used for it. I wish that the state, nestled in the nature's lap, continues to advance on the path of progress," he said in a tweet. 

The state was formed on this day in 2000 by carving out the northwestern region of Uttar Pradesh. 

It is headed for assembly polls along with four other states early next year.

India News
Uttarakhand
Narendra Modi

