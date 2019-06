Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Id-ul-Fitr, saying may this day ignite the spirit of harmony.

He posted a signed message greeting people in Urdu and English on his Twitter handle.

Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

“May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society.May everyone be blessed with happiness”, the prime minister said.