PM Modi in Gorakhpur to attend Gita Press event

PM Modi in Gorakhpur for Gita Press event, Vande Bharat flag-off

Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur (UP),
  • Jul 07 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 15:37 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Gorakhpur to attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press and flag off Vande Bharat trains.

Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At Gita Press, the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious textbooks, the prime minister will release the chitramaya Shiva Purana granth and also visit the Leela Chitra temple there.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,600 crore in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Gita Press was recently conferred with the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 by a jury headed by PM Modi. The prize is an annual award instituted by the central government in 1995 and it carries a prize money of Rs 1 crore, a citation, plaque and a traditional handicraft or handloom item.

Gita Press has refused to accept the prize money, saying it will only accept the citations.

PM Modi will also flag off the North Eastern Railway's first semi high-speed Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train and the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Narendra Modi
Vande Bharat Express

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 