PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 new flats for EWS in Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 new flats for Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi

Modi handed over the keys of the flats to many of the beneficiaries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 02 2022, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 18:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project.

He did the honours at a ceremony here which was also attended by the beneficiaries. Modi handed over the keys of the flats to many of them.

This will give the slum dwellers a sense of ownership and security, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office had earlier said.

Also Read | Karnataka challenging not just other states but a few countries also: PM Modi

The in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in line with the prime minister's vision to provide housing for all, it said.

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the event.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
EWS
economically weaker sections
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous

How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

 