PM Modi inaugurates Rs 22,500-crore Purvanchal Expressway in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.

The 3.2-km airstrip has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter aircraft.

The 341-km expressway links state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

From the airstrip venue, the prime minister will witness an air show by different aircraft.

