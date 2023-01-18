PM flags off 2nd phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh in UP

PM Modi inaugurates second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh in UP

The event has been organised in Basti District by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi, since 2021

  • Jan 18 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 16:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurate the second phase of the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

The 'Khel Mahakumbh' is a novel initiative that provides an opportunity and platform to the youth of Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option.

The event has been organised in Basti District by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi since 2021.

Chief Miniter Yogi Adityanath was present at the function at the venue in Basti.

