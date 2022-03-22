PM Modi, Johnson discuss Ukraine situation, bilateral issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke on phone with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and discussed the situation in Ukraine, an official statement said.
As per the statement, the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine, and Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
He emphasised India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order.
The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas including trade, technology, investments, defence and security, and people-to-people relations.
PM Narendra Modi expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement. He also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the Virtual Summit between both leaders last year.
He conveyed his desire to welcome Johnson in India at an early date, as per mutual convenience.
