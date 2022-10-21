PM Narendra Modi dons traditional Himachali attire

PM Modi keeps his word, dons traditional Himachali attire

The prime minister was gifted the attire on his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh and he had promised her to wear it during a special occasion

IANS
IANS, Rudraprayag,
  • Oct 21 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 14:40 ist
Modi during his visit to Kedarnath. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district donning a tradition Himachali attire gifted to him by a Chamba woman.

The prime minister was gifted the attire on his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh and he had promised her to wear it during a special occasion.

When the prime minister inaugurated the Kedarnath ropeway, entire temple premises reverberated with Lord Shiva's devotional songs.

Also Read | PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state Cabinet Minister Prem Chandra Agarwal, among others, were present on the occasion.

India's last village Mana is all set to welcome the prime minister. After offering prayers at Badrinath, he is scheduled to review the construction work underway under the Master Plan.

After inaugurating a ropeway for Hemkund Sahib, he will also lay foundation stone for double-laning of roads in Mana.

He will also address villagers of Mana. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Kedarnath Temple
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

 