PM Modi lauds ISRO's LVM3 injecting 36 satellites into intended orbits

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 21:35 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the successful placement of 36 internet satellites of a company belonging to the UK-based OneWeb Group into the intended orbits by the ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3.

"It reinforces India's leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta," Modi said in a tweet.

This was the second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The ISRO has signed an agreement with Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (a OneWeb Group company) for the launch of 72 satellites into low-earth orbits (LEOs).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
ISRO
Satellites
OneWeb

