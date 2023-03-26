PM Modi lauds ISRO's LVM3 injecting 36 satellites into intended orbits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the successful placement of 36 internet satellites of a company belonging to the UK-based OneWeb Group into the intended orbits by the ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3.
"It reinforces India's leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta," Modi said in a tweet.
Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on yet another successful launch of LVM3 with 36 @OneWeb satellites. It reinforces India’s leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta. https://t.co/GflGAN2Wlr
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023
This was the second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
The ISRO has signed an agreement with Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (a OneWeb Group company) for the launch of 72 satellites into low-earth orbits (LEOs).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
5 planets will be lined up in night sky this week
Lily Thomas: Woman behind law that ousted Rahul from LS
Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan
Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration
Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs
26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US
Knockout kebabs
Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption