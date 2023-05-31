PM Modi launches public outreach programme in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a nationwide mass public outreach to mark his government’s 9 years in power addressing a rally at Ajmer in Rajasthan, accusing the Congress of keeping the people deprived by making false promises.

“Fifty years ago, Congress guaranteed that it will remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal to the poor," Modi said at a rally organized by the state unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

"It has been a policy of the Congress to mislead the poor and keep them deprived. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot due to this,", he added.

Congress government in Rajasthan led by Ashok Gehlot has in the last one launched many social sector schemes to woo the electorate in the election year.

Modi, In the General Council meeting of the Niti Aayog last week, had urged state chief ministers to exercise fiscal prudence.

Rajasthan goes to the polls along with Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh later this year. Like Karnataka, BJP is locked in a direct contest against the Congress in all three provinces.

Ahead of the Ajmer public rally, Prime Minister offered prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar.

Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the first time on 26th May 2014. After two consecutive victories, he will be facing the electorate next year to seek another term in office.

As part of the public outreach for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders would be fanning across the country over the next one month to address 51 rallies and 500 public meetings.

The party also plans to reach out to 1,000 eminent persons in all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Modi’s rally in Ajmer comes just days after warring factions in Rajasthan Congress led by CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot called a truce after a meeting with party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

“The very fact that the prime minister has had to tour Rajasthan frequently in the elections year clearly shows that BJP’s state unit has not been able to perform the task of a credible opposition”; Pilot told reporters in Tonk, Rajasthan.

Pilot’s remarks come in the wake of persisting leadership issues in the state BJP as supporters of former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindhia persist with their demand of nominating Scindhia as the CM candidate for the 2023 assembly polls.

The Prime Minister had yesterday said that every decision taken in the past nine years was meant to "improve the lives of people".