PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur (UP),
  • Dec 18 2021, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 15:33 ist
The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,230 crore. Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.    

Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway is till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. 

It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.    

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.    

The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,230 crore.        

A 3.5 km-long air strip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.    

It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
Uttar Pradesh
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

 