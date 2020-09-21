PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal tunnel in Rohtang on October 3

PM likely to inaugurate Atal tunnel in Rohtang on Oct 3

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Sep 21 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 16:19 ist
Atal Tunnel at Rohtang. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal tunnel on Leh-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang on October 3, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

According to the prime minister's tentative programme, he will come to Manali on October 3 for inaugurating the tunnel and will also visit Lahaul, Thakur said.

Responding to a question during an informal chat with the media here, the CM said it is not yet decided if the prime minister will address a public rally in Lahaul that day.

