PM Modi meets Jammu and Kashmir leaders today: All you need to know

All eyes are on embattled Jammu and Kashmir as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting with political leaders of the Union Territory, which include four former chief ministers of the erstwhile state. The meet is aimed at breaking the political impasse in the region.

Here is all you need to know

> This is the first such meeting being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre revoked Article 370, which accorded special status to the state, and bifurcated it into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh in August 2019.

> The meeting is said to be the Centre's initiative to strengthen political processes in the Union Territory. No formal agenda has been announced and the J&K leaders have said they will attend with an open mind.

> PM Modi is expected to discuss holding of assembly elections in J&K. After Mehbooba Mufti's government fell in 2018, people of the state have participated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the District Development Council elections in 2020.

> The meeting is also expected to discuss the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. PDP's Mufti, Congress and other leaders have said they will stick to their demand of statehood in the meeting.

>It is significant that Congress, which walked out of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), is also attending the meeting, represented by state unit president G A Mir and former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad.

> The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday on the delimitation exercise. Since the erstwhile state was bifurcated, it has to undergo delimitation, wherein boundaries of constituencies will be redrawn. Details of this are also expected to be discussed.

> There is speculation that the government may discuss nominating 24 members to J&K Assembly as representatives of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.