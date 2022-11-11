PM Modi pays tribute to Kripalani, Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to J B Kripalani and Abul Kalam Azad, both freedom fighters who had also served as Congress president, on their birth anniversary.

In his tributes to socialist stalwart Acharya Kripalani, as he was better known, Modi tweeted, "He is widely respected for his contribution to our freedom struggle. He made a strong mark as a Parliamentarian. His contribution to education and passion towards social service are also noteworthy."

Tributes to Acharya Kripalani on his Jayanti. He is widely respected for his contribution to our freedom struggle. He made a strong mark as a Parliamentarian. His contribution to education and passion towards social service are also noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/wi5CUPjhRu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022

Remembering Azad, the prime minister said, "He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education."