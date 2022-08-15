PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day

I-Day: PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2022, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 08:27 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the country's 76th Independence Day. Credit: Twitter/@sambitswaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the country's 76th Independence Day.

Also Read—An equitable future for all

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

"Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind," he said in a tweet.

 

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

