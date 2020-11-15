PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda, greets people of Jharkhand on state's foundation day

Modi greets people on Jharkhand's foundation day

  Nov 15 2020
Sketch of Birsa Munda. Credit: File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday and said his contribution to the freedom movement and social harmony will always inspire the countrymen.

In a tweet, Modi said Munda was a true messiah for the poor and always fought for the deprived and disadvantaged sections of the society.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

The state of Jharkhand officially came into being on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. Modi also greeted the people of the state on its foundation day and wished them happiness, prosperity and good health. 

