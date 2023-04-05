PM Modi pays tributes to Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary and said his efforts to connect the deprived sections of society with the mainstream of development will always remain a source of inspiration.

Born in Bihar in 1908, Ram was a freedom fighter and served as a minister in governments led by former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and India Gandhi.

He quit the Congress to protest against the Emergency and served as a deputy prime minister in the Janata Party government.

आजादी की लड़ाई के सक्रिय सेनानी रहे पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री बाबू जगजीवन राम को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। समाज के वंचित वर्ग को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने के उनके प्रयास सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023

"Respectful tributes to former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, a freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"His efforts to connect the deprived sections of society with the mainstream of development will always remain a source of inspiration," the prime minister said.