PM Modi pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

He said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 13:17 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. 

whHundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, ich granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation in what became one of the most brutal turns in their occupation of India. 

"Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year," Modi said in a tweet. 

