PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2023, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 11:20 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Twiiter/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," Modi tweeted.

 

