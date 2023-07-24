PM pays tributes to veteran RSS leader Madan Das Devi

PM Modi pays tributes to veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi

He did not merely share a close bond with Devi but also learnt a lot from him all the time, the prime minister said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2023, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 11:40 ist
PM Modi and Madan Das Devi. Credit: PTI File Photo, Twitter/@RSSorg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi and recalled his long association with him.

Modi tweeted that Devi dedicated his life to serving the country.

The Hindutva organisation tweeted about his demise at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.

 

India News
RSS
Narendra Modi

