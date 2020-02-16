PM Modi replies to a Varanasi rickshaw puller's invitation to his daughter's wedding

When PM Narendra Modi wrote to Varanasi rickshaw puller

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 16 2020, 10:54am ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 11:18am ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory letter to a rickshaw puller in Varanasi. The rickshaw puller named Mangal Kevat had invited PM Modi to his daughter’s wedding.

In response, PM Modi wrote a letter in which he has sent his blessings and best wishes for the bride. After receiving PM Modi’s letter, Kevat family was overjoyed.  While speaking to ANI, Mangal Kevat said, “PM Modi is my god and guru, so I had sent first card of my daughter’s marriage to PM. We have got his letter and we are overjoyed.”

 

 

