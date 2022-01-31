PM Modi seeks Opposition's help to make Budget Session 'fruitful'

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought help of Opposition parties to make the session fruitful even as all parties are gearing up for the Assembly polls in five states.

"I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for the entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights. I hope that all political parties will discuss and debate in the Parliament with an open mind and help take the nation forward," PM Modi said.

He added that in the current global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. "This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines," he said.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: