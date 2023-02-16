PM Modi to address global business summit on Friday

PM Modi to address global business summit on Friday

More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the summit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2023, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 20:59 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PIB/IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.

The summit, Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, is hosted annually by The Times Group, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Water security important concern for India, says PM Modi

The theme of the summit is "Resilience. Influence. Dominance". The two-day summit will be held on February 17-18, it said.

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads on a common platform, seeking to provide solutions to key economic challenges, it said.

More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the summit.

