PM Modi to address mayors' conference on December 17

The PMO said mayors from various states will participate in the conference whose theme is 'New Urban India'

  Dec 16 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the All India Mayors' Conference, which is being organised in Varanasi, on Friday via video conferencing. 

The PMO said mayors from various states will participate in the conference whose theme is “New Urban India”.

It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas, it noted, adding the government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities.

A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years, the PMO said. 

An exhibition is also being organised from December 17 to 19 to showcase the key achievements of the government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development.

