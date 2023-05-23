PM Modi to address public meeting in Ajmer on May 31: Rajasthan BJP chief

PM Modi to address public meeting in Ajmer on May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Ajmer on May 31, Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi said on Tuesday.

The rally is being organised to mark nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, Joshi told reporters here.

During the meeting, Modi will highlight the achievements, policies and programmes of the central government. The BJP will also officially launch its month-long 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme across Rajasthan on the occasion, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore has been given the responsibility of making preparations for the meeting, he said.

Assembly elections will be held in the state by the end of this year. Modi had held a public meeting in Sirohi on May 10.

