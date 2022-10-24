PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kargil

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 24 2022, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 10:39 ist
PM Modi upon arriving at Kargil. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday.

The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers."

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali. 

India News
Narendra Modi
Diwali
Kargil
Indian Army

