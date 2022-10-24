PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kargil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali.