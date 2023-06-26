PM to flag off five Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday

PM Modi to flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains on June 27

This is the first time when five semi-high-speed trains will start operations on the same day.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi ,
  • Jun 26 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 22:46 ist
A Vande Bharat train in Ranchi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday in Bhopal.

The PM will flag off the Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, physically at Rani Kamalapati station, Bhopal at 10.30 am.

The PM will also flag off three more trains — Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video conference.

The railway ministry had cancelled the launch of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train scheduled on June 3 after the Odisha tragedy.

This will also be the first launch of a Vande Bharat train after the triple-train accident in Odisha on June 2 that claimed 288 lives.

In the past, the flagging of the new Vande Bharat was done with much fanfare, but it will be a relatively austere event this time due to the Odisha accident, said the officials in the railway ministry.

