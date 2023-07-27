PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Rajasthan's Sikar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement.
He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold".
Also read | 'This is Modi’s guarantee': PM says India will become third-largest economy in BJP's third term
Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar.
According to the statement, he will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme.
