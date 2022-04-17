PM Modi to inaugurate developmental projects during his J&K visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a number of developmental projects and launch a groundbreaking ceremony of industrial investments which have reached around Rs 70,000 crore, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24.

Modi’s visit comes amid a surge in attacks on civilians, many of them non-locals, in the Kashmir Valley.

During the visit, his first since the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status in August 2019 and bifurcated into two Union Territories, the foundation stone laying ceremonies of two power projects and inauguration of Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel will be done virtually from Palli Panchayat, official sources said.

Palli - a sleepy village of over 450 houses in Jammu’s border district of Samba is growing to become UT’s first carbon-neutral panchayat. For a month now, officials from almost every department in the UT have been visiting the village as Modi is set to address members of rural local bodies across the country during his visit.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address nearly one lakh people at Palli and around 700 Panchayats across the country virtually. April 24 marks the Panchayati Raj Diwas, the day when the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992 came into force in 1993.

The PM’s visit comes at a time when the Delimitation Commission is about to submit its final report, with the much-awaited Assembly election in the UT expected to be held by the year-end.

Sources said Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Ratle and Kwar hydel power projects which will be constructed over the river Chenab in the Kishtwar district. The foundation stone of both the prestigious projects will be laid virtually by the PM.

The PM will formally launch a groundbreaking ceremony of industrial investments in Jammu and Kashmir from Palli Panchayat. The industrial investments have already touched around Rs 70,000 crore.

Officials said J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will receive and accompany the Prime Minister throughout his tour. They said Modi will present books to the farmers which have been prepared after land mapping done through drones and geotagging through Surveyor General of India and other agencies.

