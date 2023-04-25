PM Modi to interact with 50 lakh BJP workers virtually

PM Modi to interact with 50 lakh BJP workers virtually

The meeting will take place at 9.30 am on Thursday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 06:16 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interact with 50 lakh BJP workers virtually on April 27. Modi’s address to party workers will come after the BJP’s Maha Prachar Abhiyan ends on Wednesday evening.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje told reporters here on Tuesday that party workers from 58,112 booths and 1,680 Zilla Panchayat centres would join the meeting and listen to Modi at 9.30 am on Thursday.

Also Read | Vande Bharat, Kochi water metro, PM unveils development projects worth Rs 3,200 cr in Kerala

“More than 24 lakh workers in the state have downloaded the NaMo App to listen to his speech. Apart from this, the party has also made arrangements to stream the speech live on TVs at booth level and LED screens in district centres,” she said.

Karandlaje, who is also convener of the party election management committee said that Modi will be answering 15 questions of party workers from different regions as part of the effort to mobilise and encourage workers to work hard for the party’s bid to retain power in the state.

 

Narendra Modi
India News
BJP

