PM Modi to launch multiple development initiatives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul at Karkhiyaon.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation of 22 other projects.

The Prime Minister was earlier in Varanasi on December 13 to unveil the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project.

According to the official spokesman, Modi will also digitally transfer a bonus of about Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with the Banas Dairy.

He will lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for a Milk Producers' Cooperative Union plant in Ramnagar. It will be a key step towards making the plant energy self-sufficient.

Modi will also launch a portal and a logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about dairy product quality.

In another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the grassroots level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record, "Gharauni", under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Projects in the education sector that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Union Education Ministry's Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a teachers' education centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore.

Residential flats and staff quarters at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the ITI, Karaundi will also be inaugurated by Modi.

In the health sector, a project comprising a doctors' hostel, a nurses' hostel, and a shelter home, amounting to Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

