PM Modi to lead roadshow in Bhopal on June 27

PM Modi to lead roadshow in Bhopal on Tuesday

  • Jun 24 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 22:26 ist
File photo of PM Modi during a roadshow in Varanasi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27, a BJP leader said on Saturday.

It will be the first visit of the prime minister after returning from the "historic" US tour, he said.

"During his visit, Modi will virtually address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country from Bhopal and will attend the concluding ceremony of the Veerangana Durgawati Yatra in Shahdol. The PM will distribute cards to beneficiaries of the Ayushman scheme.

“The Bhopal visit will be the first one after the Prime Minister's returns from the historic US tour. BJP workers will welcome him during a road show. Preparations for the roadshow are underway,” Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma told reporters.

Modi will interact with 3,000 booth workers during his virtual address from Bhopal, he said.

Sharma said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will visit Bhopal on June 26.

Notably, Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

