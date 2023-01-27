PM to mark birth anniversary of Devnarayan in Rajasthan

PM Modi to mark birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan in Rajasthan on Saturday

BJP sources said Modi's visit was not political but it would give the party an advantage ahead of the Assembly polls in the state

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 27 2023, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 21:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity revered by the Gurjar community, in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The programme will be held at Malaseri Dungri village, the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The village is 60 km from Bhilwara.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ceremony commemorating 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on 28th January at around 11.30 am,” according to a release from the Press Information Bureau.

Sources in the BJP, which is in opposition in Rajasthan, said the prime minister's visit was not political but it would give the party an advantage ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

The Gurjar community has a significant influence on several assembly seats, particularly in eastern Rajasthan.

Also Read | BJP and Congress prepare for Hindi heartland battle

"The community is disappointed with the Congress as Sachin Pilot, who is a Gurjar, was not made the chief minister and its advantage would go to the BJP and the PM's rally would have a major impact," a BJP source said.

Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal took stock of the preparations at the venue on Friday.

He said that Modi will offer prayers at the temple on the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, address a gathering and also plant a sapling.

Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi said all preparations have been completed for the prime minister's visit. The Bhilwara SP said elaborate security arrangements will be in place for the visit.

Apart from Bhilwara, people from other districts such as Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer and Chittorgarh will attend the programme.

PM Modi earlier visited Mangadh Dham, a holy place for tribal people, in Banswara district in November.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Narendra Modi
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

 