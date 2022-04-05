PM Modi to visit J&K on April 24: BJP leader

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24: BJP leader

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, and bifurcated it into union territories

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 05 2022, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 08:12 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month, his first trip to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370, a senior BJP functionary said on Monday.

He will address a conference of local body representatives in Samba on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul said while addressing a function of Kashmiri Pandits here.

Kaul said efforts are being made for a meeting between the prime minister and representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community so that they can raise their concerns with him.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, and bifurcated it into union territories.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Narendra Modi
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

 