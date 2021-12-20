PM Modi to visit Prayagraj on December 21 to attend women empowerment program

PM Modi to visit Prayagraj on December 21

During the programme, Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crores to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries

  • Dec 20 2021, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 10:23 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday and participate in a one of its kind programme to be attended by over two lakh women, his office said. 

The programme is being held as per Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources, the PMO said, adding that he will transfer an amount of Rs 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members. 

This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG, it said. 

To encourage business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), the prime minister will also transfer a sum of Rs 4000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 of them. When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

During the programme, Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crores to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme'. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. 

He will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the self-help groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx Rs 1 crore for one unit.

