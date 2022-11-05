PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas

PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Modi is scheduled to address public meetings at Sundernagar and Solan in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Nov 05 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 13:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon, in Beas. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on Saturday. He is scheduled to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

On Friday, Modi said in a tweet, "Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts."

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to address public meetings at Sundernagar and Solan in Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the November 12 Assembly polls there.

